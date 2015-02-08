‘Super Kids Race Day' promotes health and wellness

Hundreds of people came out to cheer on babies and children in the 2015 Super Kids Race Day at the SEMO Recreation Center on Sunday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Kids lined up and raced in an event which promotes exercise, health and wellness.

The event was hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and gave a chance for children to come out and have fun.

Parents there said it's important for their children to learn about being fit as well as being introduced in an environment in which they can socialize with others.

Mark Alnutt, SEMO Athletic Director, says it is a great way to get children involved with the community in an event which promotes health and wellness.

Alnutt says the event helps raise funds for other Park and Recreation Projects which help the children and the community in a number of different ways.

Participants were given a Super Kid's t-shirt and participation ribbon.

Medals were given out for 1st through 5th places for one and two year olds and 1st through 3rd place for girls and boys ages three and older.

