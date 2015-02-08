Riverboat goes up for bid in Ledbetter

A riverboat that was once a casino is up for auction later this month.

The fully operational paddle wheel riverboat will be up for auction on February 26, 2015 at the Three Rivers Boat and Barge in Ledbetter, Kentucky, according to Stuart B. Millner & Associates. The riverboat was worth an estimated $24 million when it was built.

The riverboat will be available through bidding, along with more than 1,000 lots.

The riverboat has three floors of clear space with carpet, lights, air conditioning and heat with an estimated 35,000 square feet.

The riverboat also has over 1500 tons of steel and an estimated 24 miles of copper wire installed.

Online: http://www.sbmac.com/auctions-liquidations/riverboat-sale/

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.