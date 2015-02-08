Marion home, garage damaged in fire

According to the Marion Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a home in the 300 block of S. 3rd Street on Sunday morning.

Fire fighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The fire then spread to the home and it received smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is under investigation.

