U.S. Navy Gulfstream aircraft donated to the SIUC aviation program

A new aircraft is part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Aviation Technologies program.

The U.S. Navy Gulfstream III was once used to transport military leaders.

The aircraft will be used for training purposes only as officials say it would be too expensive to make flyable.

Andy Wang, Dean of the College of Applied Sciences and Arts, says this will only add to the knowledge base students get in the program.

