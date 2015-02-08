Mayfield woman facing 35 charges after accused of taking patients' meds

Kentucky State Police say a Mayfield woman is accused of taking medicine that was prescribed to patients at Fern Terrace Lodge.

Troopers from KSP Post 1 say Lana J. Dowdy, 39 of Mayfield, faces a number of charges including: 17 counts of theft of a legend drug, 17 counts of possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.An investigation by state police shows Dowdy had been taking prescription medications prescribed to patients at the facility in Mayfield, Kentucky, according to KSP.Dowdy was booked into the Graves County Jail.

According to the facility's website, Dowdy was an administrator at the retirement and assisted living facility.



KSP says the investigation is continuing.



