SE Missouri State rallies to beat Eastern Illinois 68-64

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Marcus Wallace scored 18 points off the bench to help rally Southeast Missouri State to a 68-64 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Antonius Cleveland and Nino Johnson each netted a double-double for the Redhawks (11-13, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference), scoring 10 points apiece with Cleveland pulling down 12 rebounds and Johnson grabbing 10.

Eastern Illinois had a 32-22 lead at the break and stretched their advantage in the second half to 53-42 on a Cornell Johnston 3-pointer with 9:04 to play. But the Panthers (14-10, 7-4) went cold from the field for the next eight minutes, allowing the Redhawks to mount a 19-2 run capped by a Jarekious Bradley 3-pointer and take a 61-55 lead with 1:33 remaining. The Redhawks finished with 7-of-8 shooting from the line by Wallace, Bradley and J.J. Thompson for the win.

Trae Anderson led the Panthers with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

