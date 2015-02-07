1 dead after head-on crash in Pemiscot County

A Portageville man died after an early morning two car crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday on Route DD, 1 mile south of County Road 570.

The patrol says it has a head-on crash.

Missouri troopers report the northbound Nissan Altima crossed the center line colliding with a Chevy Cobalt headed southbound.

The 42-year-old Portageville, Missouri man was the driver of the Cobalt.

He was pronounced at the scene by the coroner.

A 36-year-old passenger from Caruthersville, Missouri received serious injuries, and was taken by Air Evac to a Memphis, Tennessee trauma center.

The 36-year-old driver of the Nissan, from Cooter, Missouri, received moderate injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to a Hayti, Missouri hospital.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.