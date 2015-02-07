Investigation into crash involving an ambulance in Franklin County

Franklin County deputies are investigating a crash involving an ambulance and two other vehicles.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, the crash happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. on Highway 148 at Creek Nation Blacktop road - just north of Zeigler, Illinois.

Jones says Andrew Odle, 44, of Mulkeytown, Illinois, was approaching Highway 148 when he failed to stop and collided with a Jackson County Ambulance.

A third car driven by Jonathon Vaughn also collided with the vehicles.



We are told the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time but had two people inside the vehicle.



Vaughn and Odle had major injuries from the crash.

Vaughn was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana while Odle was transported to a hospital in Herrin, Illinois.

The two passengers in the ambulance were not injured, but went to an area hospital to get checked out.



Odle has several charges pending including failure to reduce speed and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Authorities are looking into whether alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

