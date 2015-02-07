Fire investigation in Ellsinore - Ambulance involved in crash in IL

Afternoon Update

It's warmer for a change! How long will it last? Bryan McCormick has your weekend forecast.

Reports say Brian Williams is temporarily leaving his network news desk.

Six Bosnian immigrants are accused of sending money and military equipment to extremist groups in Syria using Facebook, PayPal and other means.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted on felony warrants was found hiding under a bed.

An investigation is underway after a house fire in Ellsinore, Missouri.

SIU squeaked past Illinois State 65-59. Todd has the highlights in sports.

Oscar Mayer's Wiener Mobile made a stop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this weekend.

Trending: A Florida mother got a HUGE surprise this week.

Just in: Mollie Lair has the latest information about a 3-vehicle wreck involving an ambulance overnight in southern Illinois.

