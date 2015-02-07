'Wienermobile' makes stop in Cape Girardeau

Oscar Mayer's Wiener Mobile made a stop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this weekend.

It stopped by the new Walmart Neighborhood Market on Saturday.

Kids and parents were able to get the grand tour and go inside and sit in the seats.

Information, stickers and wiener whistles were also given out.

“Hotdoggers” drove the vehicle from Madison, Wisconsin

They are scheduled to be at the Walmart off of William in Cape Girardeau on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Their next scheduled stop is Kansas City, Missouri.

The first version of the Wiener Mobile was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer.

