Overnight fire in Ellsinore under investigation

A home is a total loss after a fire in Ellsinore, Missouri.

According to Ellsinore Fire Chief Garth Lawson, the fire started around 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Ellsinore Fire Department arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed.

Lawson says the house was located off of Highway 60 about one mile west of Ellsinore in Carter County.

Lawson says the home was vacant and is under investigation. Fire fighters were on scene for hours battling the flames.

Lawson says a fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause. No injuries were reported.

Lawson says if anyone has any information about the fire, to call the Ellsinore Fire Department.

