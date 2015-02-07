Officer involved shooting after pursuit in TN

A police officer is on leave pending a police department investigation after a shooting in NW Tennessee.On February 5, the Dyersburg Emergency Operations Center received a call from Newbern Police Department about a pursuit.According to Dyersburg police, the call requested assistance in a vehicle pursuit that was southbound on four lane U.S. Highway 51 toward Dyersburg, Tennessee.Dyersburg Police responded to the call and officers headed east on Highway 412 toward Jackson.Dyersburg officers were not able to intercept the vehicle as it had already left the city limits on Highway 412, continuing to head east.The car reportedly stopped just east of the East Court interchange and let two passengers out and continued east on 412.Those two passengers were taken into custody by officers responding to the scene.Approximately 7 a.m. the vehicle, still being pursued by Newbern Police collided with a Newbern Police car, and then left the road before crashing into a tree line just east of the East Court Street interchange and caught fire.Dyersburg officers along with additional Newbern Police officers and Dyer County Sheriff's Officers made the scene as the driver of the car fled the scene on foot into the woods.Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the driver that ran into the woods.Around 7:25 am, a Dyersburg police officer spotted the suspect on foot running in a field close to Bean Mill Road.The officer was on foot when shots were fired and the suspect was hit, and then ran a short distance and fell into a nearby creek.Additional officers responded along with Emergency Medical Services from Dyersburg Regional Medical Center and the Dyersburg Fire Department.The suspect was airlifted by Air Evac Lifeteam from the scene to the Med in Memphis for treatment.The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.It is being conducted by the Internal Affairs unit of the Dyersburg Police Department.Chief Steve Isbell requested the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation which is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.