Memorial service to be held for Marine vet killed in ISIS attack

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 15 for a veteran killed by an ISIS attack on January 27.

Sgt. David Berry was a combat Marine Corps veteran of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He was killed by ISIS on Jan. 27 at the Corintha Hotel in Tripoli, Libya.

Berry had strong family roots in Charleston, Mo. He was employed by Team Crucible, a private security firm in Fredericksburg, Va.

"David was a true patriot who was doing what he believed in," said his father, James Berry. He added that is son was a warrior, and wanted to do what was right, and had a strong love of country.

Berry was also survived by his mother, Tina R. Townsend. He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth, and four children: Andrew, Nathan, Abigail and Natalie.

According to family spokesperson, Blair Moran, a funeral will be held at a later date in Arizona, but some of his Charleston family will be unable to attend the service. The Sikeston American Legion Post, along with their auxiliary unit and Sons of the American Legion, will have a memorial service to honor Berry.

The service will be held at the Sikeston Veterans Park at 2:30 p.m. In the event of extreme cold or rain, it will be at the First Baptist Church of Sikeston on North Main Street, across from the Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Moran said Berry grew up in Arizona. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marine Corps. He had five oversea deployments in the Middle East during his tenure in the Corps.

According to Moran, while in Iraq, he served with the First Marine Expeditionary Force and his unit was honored with the Presidential Unit Citation for heroism in action against Iraqi forces.

While in the Corps, Moran said Berry attended the National Defense Institute to learn the Arabic language and their culture for counter intelligence operations. After being honorably discharged from the Corps, he was employed by the security firm and working in Libya.

