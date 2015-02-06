Fundraiser planned for woman recovering from brain cancer

Friends, family and coworkers are planning a fundraiser to help a Murphysboro woman who is recovering from brain cancer.

Fifty-three-year-old Sara Mifflin Bachmann suffered a double brain aneurysm on Dec. 26 in her home. She has since undergone an eight-hour surgery and a brief stay at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

To help with her medical expenses, a fundraiser is being held at the Murphysboro American Legion. Events will include a silent and live auction, chicken and dumpling dinner, and a concert by the "Lewis Creek Band."

Bachmann, mother of three and grandmother eight, has worked at First Bank and Trust in Murphysboro for nine years.

The fundraiser will be held on Feb. 28.

