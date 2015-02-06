Middle school teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Middle school teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Chelsea Rose (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Chelsea Rose (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A McCracken County Middle School teacher was arrested on Friday afternoon, February 6, accused of a inappropriate student/teacher relationship.

Chelsea Rose, 24, of Reidland, Ky., was charged in McCracken County with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor and criminal solicitation to unlawful transaction of a minor first degree. She was charged in Marshall County with unlawful transaction with a minor first degree and unlawful transaction with a minor third degree (three counts).

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, they received a complaint of the relationship late on Monday afternoon.

They say Reidland Middle School personnel and school resource officers immediately contacted them on Monday after receiving information from a student that had reported an alleged inappropriate relationship between another student and a teacher that was employed at the school.

School personnel and a sheriff's detective then interviewed the student and the student who had reportedly been involved in the inappropriate relationship.

Deputies say the teacher was also interviewed. During the interview, they say she acknowledged that there had been an inappropriate relationship between her and one of her students.

Rose was suspended late on Monday pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the following days, deputies say more students were interviewed, as well as electronic evidence was processed. They say information from the suspect's telephone revealed inappropriate messages and content to the student.

Deputies say they also learned of an incident where three students allegedly accompanied Rose to a home in Marshall County where alcohol was allegedly provided to the minors.

Allegations of sexual contact were also made concerning Rose and the student while at the home. Deputies say an incident of sexual contact was also substantiated at a location in McCracken County, all of which they say were not during school hours.

Sheriff's detectives in Marshall and McCracken Counties  got arrest warrants for the suspect. She turned herself in to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department late on Friday afternoon.

They say there have been no allegations of an inappropriate contact with any other students.

The investigation is ongoing.

