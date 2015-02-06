CPR classes offered in Cape Girardeau, MO

The American Red Cross in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is offering three life-saving classes in the month of February.

The classes will cover adult and pediatric first aid, CPR and the automated external defibrillator.



The first class will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at the office in Cape Girardeau.



A second class is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20 and a third will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28.



All classes will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Each class costs $110.

For more information visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

