Employers: Resume lies on the rise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

You know how it is, we've all told a fib at one point or another. What if that little white lie cost you a job you don't even have yet?

Employers say they see their share of job applicants who tell little white lies as Forbes reports resume lies are on the rise.

Heartland News discovered some people go as far as inventing companies that don't exist, making up references and degrees they never earned.

We went to experts at Southeast Missouri State University for advice for employers and people of every age and work level filling out those daunting resumes.

"Talking about refraining from lying on your resume is extremely important because the employer is going to find out," said April Schoen of Southeast Missouri State University who specializes in resume critiques and upgrades. She helps students make the most of their skills set during one on one sessions.

She said representing yourself with integrity is key.

"Maybe you weren't as qualified as you claimed to be," said Schoen. "Just because you had a short internship or took a class doesn't mean it's something that you should put on your resume. It may sound good, but it's not going to represent your true skills and knowledge base."

"It is hard to pick a format and just put together a resume in general," said student Morgan Johnson. We caught up with her as Schoen critiqued what Johnson looks like on paper. "In black and white it doesn't seem as real as me in real life."

Morgan Johnson wants her resume to get noticed so she's having every detail analyzed.

"It's much harder than I anticipated it being," said Johnson.

"The resume is going to get you noticed, the interview is going to get you the job," said Schoen. "We want good people like Morgan to show their true skills off and get that interview. It's easily possible with the right presentation."

Schoen warns a lie will always come back to haunt you.

"You're going to get on the job and you're not going to do what they expect you to be able to do," she said.

Another recent survey found more than half the employers asked say they caught someone in a lie most often over past employment or past experience. Career Builder reports 58 percent of employers experienced the uncomfortable truth.

"If the experience isn't relevant to the position the employers going to know," said Schoen.

Why the rise in lies? Resume building experts at Southeast say the recession seemed to make people more desperate for a job. On the positive side, it's motivated students to leave the university with better resume skills.

"Unfortunately those lies do happen in the real world and sometimes people don't even mean to," said Katie Crawford, career counselor. "It's embellishing the truth. We really work with students at filling out what they true value is and we don't see that happen here."

Southeast offers outreach programs to help students make the most of their skills while sticking to the facts.

"At the end they will have this robust set of experiences that will really set them apart from every body else," said Joyce Hunter of the Career Services Department.

Heartland News also discovered, employers need to beware. Double check all resume references. We discovered there are even websites where you can pay for false information about your employment and education past.

The office of Career Services will also offer a Career Fair week on February 23-26.

Email: careerservices@semo.edu

The fair will feature a boot camp, resume critiques, fashion show on 'What Not to Wear,' and an internship fair. It's just one of many outreach programs.

To find out more about services on campus, you can click here.

