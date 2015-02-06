2 more IL applicants qualified to register as medical marijuana facilities

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says two additional applicants are qualified to register as medical marijuana facilities in the city of Chicago, Illinois.

After a review of the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Application of Curative Health, the Division selected the application as qualified in District 41, located in Jefferson Township.

In addition, the division selected the application as qualified in District 48, located in West Township.

Under the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act, the State of Illinois requires medical cannabis dispensing organizations to be registered with the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to acquire medical cannabis from a registered cultivation center for the purpose of dispensing cannabis, paraphernalia, or related supplies and educational materials to registered qualifying patients.

