Vegas teen arrested in Illinois 'swatting' 911 report case

Vegas teen arrested in Illinois 'swatting' 911 report case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor says a 19-year-old who uses the online name "Famed God" is jailed in Las Vegas pending transfer in custody to Illinois on felony charges stemming from a false 911 report of a murder at a Naperville, Illinois, home.

Brandon Willson of Las Vegas was being held Friday at the Clark County jail following his arrest Thursday. He's scheduled for an extradition hearing Monday.

Prosecutor James Glasgow in Will County, Illinois, says the FBI and police from Nevada, Illinois, Texas, California and South Carolina investigated the false July 10 crime report.

Glasgow characterizes the technique dubbed "swatting as a danger to law enforcement officers and residents.

Glasgow says Willson faces charges including computer tampering, computer fraud and identity theft that could get him up to five years in prison.

