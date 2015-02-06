Defendant sentenced to 5 years for aggravated battery

The Pulaski County State's Attorney announced that a defendant was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday, February 4.

According to Jim Flummer, state's attorney, Debroskie Dilworth was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery after an incident on August 4, 2014.

Flummer said Dilworth entered the home of an elderly resident of the Village Pulaski and beat him.

