Cape Girardeau teen allegedly tried selling handgun using social media

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigation after they say a 17 year old was trying to sell a handgun using social media.

Tavious L. Tipler, 17, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for receiving stolen property, resisting a lawful detention and unlawful use of a weapon on a $7,500 bond.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 5, they and the SEMO Drug Task Force investigated someone trying to sell a handgun using social media. They say it was determined that the gun had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Investigators later met with the suspect, Tipler, in the parking lot of Mobil gas station on S. Sprigg and he was arrested.

