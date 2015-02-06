Paducah teen allegedly caught in the act of burglarizing home

Police say a Paducah, Kentucky teen was caught in the act of burglarizing a home late on Thursday night, February 5.

Malik J. Watson, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and second degree fleeing or evading police.

According to police, they responded to an alarm sounding at a home in the 500 block of Fountain Avenue. When they arrived, officers say they saw a man in a black, hooded jacket inside of the home.

An officer said the burglar saw him and ran to another room. He said the suspect stuck his head out of a window and the officer warned him he was going to release his K-9 partner, Fox.

According to the officer, the suspect disappeared for a moment and then jumped out of the window and ran.

They say the K-9 chased the man around the house and across Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before catching him. The man, identified as Watson, then surrendered without further incident.

According to police, they found a "leatherman tool" and two knives on Watson.

Watson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

