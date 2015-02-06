Mother who lost son, husband donates toys in their memory - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mother who lost son, husband donates toys in their memory

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
HealthPoint Rehab therapists (from left) Julie Fredenburg, Emily Obergoenner and Kristin McRaven pose with donated toys. (Source: SoutheastHEALTH) HealthPoint Rehab therapists (from left) Julie Fredenburg, Emily Obergoenner and Kristin McRaven pose with donated toys. (Source: SoutheastHEALTH)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman who lost her son and husband in a Dallas car crash back in December has donated toys in their memory.

On Friday, Laura Schumpert delivered toys to Southeast HealthPoint pediatric rehab. She said they're gifts that her son, Lyndon, would have loved.

Lyndon's former therapists remember him as a playful little boy with contagious joy.

"He was just one of those special kids that, he was very thoughtful, and he was just the sweetest and he touches your heart," Emily Obergoenner said. 

"He was vibrant, full of life," Kristin McRaven said. 

For his mother, it was an emotional day as she gave the gifts that she had asked people to bring to her son and husband's funeral instead of flowers.

"I think it shows incredible strength. I mean for her to think of us and especially everything she's going through. I think if I had half the strength she did, I'd be good for life," Obergoenner said. 

It's a gift they say will keep the memory of Lyndon alive forever.

The two year old and his father, Jarred, died in a crash near Dallas, Texas in late December. Lyndon's fondness for Spiderman lives on thanks to his mother, Laura, who survived the crash.

Lyndon, who had autism, received therapy at HealthPoint Rehap for many months before his death. He enjoyed playing with a toy kitchen in the pediatric therapy room. Thanks to the donation, the room now has two toy kitchens.

Laura Schumpert also donated toys to the Autism Center and Missouri First Steps. 

