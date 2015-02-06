TRCC recruiter visits Charleston, MO 8th graders

Three Rivers College recruiter Zach McAnulty visited Mrs. Susan Collier's 8th grade classes to discuss preparation for high school and beyond. (Source: B.J. Babb)

A representative from Three Rivers College visited Charleston Middle School on February 3 to talk to Susan Collier's eighth grade class.

Zach McAnulty, TRC recruiter, spoke to students about how to prepare for high school and beyond. He stressed the importance of good grades and fielded student questions.

Students were interested in topics like financial aid, ACT prep, enrollment processes at TRC and other colleges, and sports scholarships.

The school would like to thank Three Rivers College and Zach McAnulty for visiting and having an interest in Charleston R-I students.

