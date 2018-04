The Southeast Missouri State basketball team returns home for an important three-game home stand that starts Saturday.The Redhawks have lost three of their last four games and dropped to 3-7 in Ohio Valley Conference play.The next three games may make or break the Redhawks season.Eastern Illinois, UT Martin and Murray State are next up on the schedule for Southeast Missouri.The Redhawks haven't protected their home court in conference play, sporting a 1-3 record at the Show Me Center.