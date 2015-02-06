Red Cross expands smoke alarm campaign

During the last 11 days, the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has helped 52 families, 27 children and 148 adults, after home fires.

They say the biggest disaster threat to families isn't floods or tornadoes -it's fire.

The American Red Cross has launched a nationwide campaign to reduce fire deaths and injury by 25 percent in five years.

They are asking every family to do the following:

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries at least once a year.

Develop a fire evacuation plan with all members of the household and practicing it several times a year, at different times of the day.

Include two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor or above. Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.

Families who do not have a working smoke alarm, or are unsure if their smoke alarm works, can call the American Red Cross at 1-888-335-9471 during the month of February to schedule an appointment to have a free one installed.

