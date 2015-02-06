PD: 139 citations issued during 'Polar Bear' weekend in Carbondale

Carbondale police say a total of 139 citations were issued to 129 people during 'Polar Bear' weekend activities.

On Jan. 31, officers with the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police monitored the activities associated with the Polar Bear event activities.

Officers monitored areas where there were large crowds of people, large house parties, highly traveled pedestrian routes and areas with liquor licenses.

Police say the citations included:

80 for underage possession or consumption of alcohol

40 for public possession of alcohol

Five for public urination

Four for amplified sound and fighting

Two for criminal trespass

And. one each for control of premise, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and reckless conduct.

Of those citations, 122 were for violations on public property; such as, a street or sidewalk or on private property.

The other 17 violations happened inside or outside of the licensed liquor establishments during compliance checks.

Of those violations, seven were at Pinch Penny Pub, five at the Saluki Bar, three at Copper Dragon and two at Stix.

Of the 129 people who were issued citations:

70 of those cited reported they were currently students enrolled at a college or university

30 of indicating they were SIU students

40 indicating they were students at another college or university.

The remaining 59 pepole either refused to provide their status as whether or not they were a student.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.