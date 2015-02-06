Warm up this weekend - Latest on fires in MO, IL

Afternoon Update

A warm up is on the way this weekend. Grant and Laura have your forecast.

The pope says spanking is okay, as long as the dignity of the child is maintained. Christy Millweard talked to parents today about the issue.

We'll have the latest tonight on fires in St. Mary, Missouri, and a church fire in Cairo, Illinois.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is attempting to find a man on the run accused of several break in's.

A statement by the Islamic State group claims that an American female hostage has been killed in Jordanian airstrikes.

The Charleston, Missouri Department of Public Safety says several suspects face burglary charges after guns were taken from a home.

A national news anchor is under investigation after some of the claims he made about his reporting in Iraq years ago. Holly Brantley talked about to people today about whether or not they "fudge" on their resumes.

Measles outbreaks continue to make the news and health officials in Illinois say "limited community transmission can occur and measles is highly contagious." Allison Twaits has the latest.

An Anna, Illinois woman was helped out by the community after a cancer diagnosis. Now she wants to give back. Rae Daniel explains.

A woman is donating toys clothes to charity after a tragic crash involving her family. Kadee Brosseau has the story.

A lot of people are wearing red for heart disease awareness today.

And, a new roundabout is coming to Jackson, Missouri. We'll have details.

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night has been increased to $380 million.

