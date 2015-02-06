Warm up this weekend - Latest on fires in MO, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Warm up this weekend - Latest on fires in MO, IL

Afternoon Update

A warm up is on the way this weekend. Grant and Laura have your forecast.

The pope says spanking is okay, as long as the dignity of the child is maintained. Christy Millweard talked to parents today about the issue.

We'll have the latest tonight on fires in St. Mary, Missouri, and a church fire in Cairo, Illinois

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is attempting to find a man on the run accused of several break in's.

A statement by the Islamic State group claims that an American female hostage has been killed in Jordanian airstrikes.

The Charleston, Missouri Department of Public Safety says several suspects face burglary charges after guns were taken from a home.

A national news anchor is under investigation after some of the claims he made about his reporting in Iraq years ago. Holly Brantley talked about to people today about whether or not they "fudge" on their resumes.

Measles outbreaks continue to make the news and health officials in Illinois say "limited community transmission can occur and measles is highly contagious." Allison Twaits has the latest.

An Anna, Illinois woman was helped out by the community after a cancer diagnosis. Now she wants to give back. Rae Daniel explains.

A woman is donating toys clothes to charity after a tragic crash involving her family. Kadee Brosseau has the story.

A lot of people are wearing red for heart disease awareness today. 

And, a new roundabout is coming to Jackson, Missouri. We'll have details.

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night has been increased to $380 million.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
  This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    (Source: Billboard)
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

