DPS: 3 Charleston burglary suspects taken into custody after guns stolen

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Charleston, Missouri Department of Public Safety says several suspects face burglary charges after an investigation.

On January 29, Charleston DPS was notified of a burglary in progress at 602 Naomi Street.

Officers found two suspects - one adult and one juvenile.

Kibrandon Coleman, 18, of Charleston was taken into custody.

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were in town and assisted DPS officers with setting up a perimeter. A 16-year-old was taken into custody a short time later.

The investigation continued into the night and resulted in the additional arrest of a 13-year-old Charleston male for burglary. Officers recovered three stolen guns.

On Jan. 30, officers served two search warrants and conducted searches of four other homes.

Nine stolen guns were recovered along with electronics and a set of tires and rims reported stolen in the Sikeston.

Two adults were charged with burglary. They are Myron Andrews, 18 and Marquelis Andres, 18, both of Charleston.

Three Charleston juveniles were also taken into custody: two 16-year-old males and a 14-year old male.

On February 1 officers continued following leads and recovered two more stolen guns.

On February 2 the SEMO Drug Task Force assisted Charleston DPS officers and three stolen guns were found.

According to DPS, 14 stolen guns have been recovered.

Most of the guns and other property has been returned to their owners.

The juveniles taken into custody have all been charged with burglary and theft-related charges.
  • Kibrandon Coleman, 18, of Charleston, faces a burglary first charge and was being held on a $50,000 bond.
  • Myron Andrews, 18, of Charleston, faces a burglary first charge and was being held on a $50,000 bond.
  • Marquelis Andrews, 18, of Charleston, faces a burglary first charge and was being held on a $50,000 bond.
DPS says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

