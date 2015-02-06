Powerball jackpot up to $380M

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night has been increased to $380 million

“This is the sixth highest jackpot ever offered in the game,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

If one person wins and chooses cash, they would receive $256.8 million.

Players in Missouri have until 8:59 p.m. CT Saturday night to buy a ticket for the drawing.

They should always sign their tickets immediately after purchasing and keep them in a safe place until they can check them.

For more information about Powerball, go to MOLottery.com.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.