Racers extend winning streak in Clarksville

The Racers beat the Governors 82 to 72 on Saturday night.
The Racers held on for a 10 point win over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday and look to stay undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play in Clarksville Saturday night.
Murray State hasn't lost a game since Thanksgiving weekend. The team currently holds a 21-4 overall record and 11-0 mark in conference play.
Austin Peay comes into Saturday's match up sporting a 7-17 overall record and 2-8 in OVC play.
What was once a tough place to get a win, the Racers have won five straight in Clarksville.
