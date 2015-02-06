Racers extend winning streak in Clarksville

The Murray State men's basketball team made it 19 straight wins this weekend at Austin Peay.





The Racers beat the Governors 82 to 72 on Saturday night.



The Racers held on for a 10 point win over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday and look to stay undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play in Clarksville Saturday night.



Murray State hasn't lost a game since Thanksgiving weekend. The team currently holds a 21-4 overall record and 11-0 mark in conference play.



Austin Peay comes into Saturday's match up sporting a 7-17 overall record and 2-8 in OVC play.



What was once a tough place to get a win, the Racers have won five straight in Clarksville.



