Carbondale man accused of making murder threat towards Soc. Sec. employee

A Carbondale man has been indicted for making a murder threat towards a Social Security Administration employee.

Steven Vizcarrondo, 22, of Carbondale, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 5, 2015, on a federal charge stemming from a murder threat directed toward the employee on January 27.

That's according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton,

Authorities arrested Vizcarrondo in Carbondale on February 5, 2015.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in Benton ordered that Vizcarrondo be held without bond pending his trial.

That date hasn't been set.

This case was investigated by the Federal Protective Service, the Social Security Administration and Office of the Inspector General. Assistance was provided by the Carbondale Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney John C. Constance.

