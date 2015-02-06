Man accused of thefts found hiding under bed

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted on felony warrants was found hiding under a bed.

The sheriff's office says David "Crockett" Ervin is now in custody.

Early Saturday, Chief David Little from the Marston Police Department received a tip on Ervin's location from a confidential informant.

Deputies and officers quickly went to the home.

After gaining consent to search, Ervin was found hiding under a bed and was taken into custody.

The sheriff thanks everyone involved.

The sheriff's office says Ervin has several outstanding felony warrants through New Madrid County.

Ervin had been known to break into houses, buildings and businesses and has committed several thefts in the county.

