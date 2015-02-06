Heartland Cooks - My Daddy's French Vanilla Valentine Éclairs

Nikki Reeves with My Daddy's Cheesecake demonstrates how to make French Vanilla Eclairs CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
We're approaching the sweetest time of year. My Daddy's Cheesecake in Cape Girardeau deals in sweet treats year round, but one old-fashioned French pastry is always a hit around Valentine's Day. Baker Nikki Reeves shows us how to make My Daddy's French Vanilla Éclairs - a great dessert for your Valentine, or anytime.Ingredients:Éclairs
Filling
- 1 Cup Water
- ½ Cup Butter
- 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour
- ¼ Teaspoon Salt
- 4 Eggs
Directions:Eclairs
- 1 ½ Cups Cold Milk
- 1 (3.4 oz.) Package Instant French Vanilla Pudding Mix
- 1 Cup Whipped Topping
- Confectioners' Sugar
In a medium saucepan, bring the water and butter to a boil. Add flour and salt at the same time, stirring until the mixture reaches the consistency of mashed potatoes. Remove from heat and let mixture cool for approximately 30 minutes or until cool.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat the mixture until is smooth and shiny.
Spoon the mixture into a piping bag or gallon Ziploc bag. Snip a one-inch piece from the corner of the Ziploc or piping bag. Bake at 400 degrees for 16 to 20 minutes until golden brown.
Remove éclairs and immediately poke three or four holes in each éclair to allow steam to escape. Allow éclairs to cool completely before filling and topping.Filling
In mixing bowl beat milk and pudding mix on low speed for two minutes. Refrigerate for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Fill éclairs with vanilla filling. Dust with confectioners' sugar or chocolate topping.
