Crews respond to emergency on towboat on Mississippi River

The Chester, Illinois Fire Department responded to a medical emergency on a towboat on the Mississippi River on Friday.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. at mile marker 115.

According to the fire department's Facebook post, crews launched the rescue boat and met up with towboat.

The patient was transferred back to Chester boat ramp were care was transferred to MedStar Ambulance.

