KY police asking for help with 2006 murder investigation

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a nearly 9-year-old murder in Ledbetter, Kentucky.

Margret Anderson was found stabbed in her home in July, 2006.

Detectives are hoping that someone may have additional information in the case.

Contact KSP at 270-856-3721 or text a tip at 67283 and remain anonymous.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

