5 hospitalized after house fire in St. Mary

ST. MARY, Mo. (AP) - Three children and their parents are hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a fire in a small eastern Missouri town.

The fire broke out Friday, just after midnight, in St. Mary, a town of 360 residents about 70 miles south of St. Louis. St. Mary Fire Chief Frankie Ohlman says the home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Seven people were inside. Two got out safely, but two adults and children ages 3, 7 and 10 were taken first to a Ste. Genevieve County hospital, then flown to St. Louis for treatment. Details about their injuries have not been released.

Authorities suspect a propane space heater caused the fire, but state investigators have been called in.

Funds have been set up at all locations of the Bank of Bloomsdale for both families. Donations can be made to "Pam and Tim Jenkins family" and "Corey and Cindy Litterst family.

