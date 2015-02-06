Police looking for suspect after Kennett armed robbery

Kennett police are asking for your help finding the suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Officials say the victim of the robbery reported that around 8 p.m., a black male in a blue hooded shirt went into Mason's Cafe on West Commercial Street and pointed a gun at him.



The victim says the suspect, who was reportedly also wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes, then took $200 from him and fled the scene.



If you have any information, you should call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.