Child injured in ATV, car crash

Kentucky State Police responded to an ATV crash on U.S. 60 on Thursday, February 5.

According to police, a man was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on U.S. 60 when a child on an ATV tried to cross U.S. 60 and hit the front, driver side of the car. They say this caused the man to lose control of the car. It left the right side of the road and came to a final rest in a field.

Police say the man was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. The child was taken to a Livingston County hospital with minor injuries.

They say the child was not wearing a helmet while on the ATV.

The investigation is ongoing.

