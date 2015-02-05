Sheriff: 'Poppa' arrested after officers find pot in dirty baby - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: 'Poppa' arrested after officers find pot in dirty baby diaper

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Patrick L. "Poppa" Caldwell (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Patrick L. "Poppa" Caldwell (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

Patrick L. "Poppa" Caldwell, 32, was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz. second or greater offense, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, drug division detectives got a search warrant for Caldwell's home on Housman Street in Mayfield after an investigation of illegal drug activity.

He said Caldwell was arrested after they found marijuana in the house. According to detectives, some of the marijuana was hidden in the trash inside of a dirty baby diaper.

Detectives say Caldwell allegedly hid it in the trash after receiving phone calls tipping him off that the police were possibly going to be raiding his place.

Officers say they also found a small amount of cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales. They say digital scales and other items of drug paraphernalia were also found in the home.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the third time in less than a month that Caldwell has been charged with trafficking marijuana. On Jan. 26, the Mayfield Police Department charged with after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Caldwell was taken to the Graves County Jail.

The Mayfield Police Department Drug Unit assisted in the search of the home.

