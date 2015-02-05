Carbondale city council member facing charges

Police say a Carbondale city council member was charged with DUI and more on Monday.

Lance Jack, 44, was arrested on Jan. 23 on North Bridge Street by Carbondale police. His bond was set at $3,000, which he posted on the same day as his arrest.

According to Michael C. Carr, states attorney for Jackson County, on February 9 he was charged in the Circuit Court of Jackson County with resisting a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol, wrong way on a one way street and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Jack is scheduled for his first appearance on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.