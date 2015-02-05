Company in Marion awarded medical marijuana dispensary license

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced the permit winners of dozens of companies awarded licenses to grow and sell medical marijuana in the state of Illinois.

According to a news release, Terra Herbal Health, LLC of Marion, Illinois (District 13) will be breaking ground in a few weeks after being awarded one of the sought after dispensary licenses.

“It's nice to see my name on the winners list. But now the real work begins,” said Terra Herbal Health owner, Brian Fox.

Fox intends to break ground in the next few weeks for the 8,000 sq. ft. wellness center which will house their dispensary and other services such as massage, Reiki, educational classes and substance abuse counseling.

Zeta Ceti, owner of Green Rush Consultants, said they'll be renovating the building, which is located at 8195 Expressway Drive in Marion, Ill. He said the business will not just be about medical marijuana. It will also be a "holistic wellness center."

In addition to medical marijuana, they will also have a spa and offer massage therapy, acupuncture and yoga classes.

Ceti said they hope to have a soft open in the next two months.

“We intend to bring a top-of-the-line team and facilities to best serve the patients in the community. We plan being a fixture in the community for a long time to come,” Brian Fox said.

Green Rush Consulting, LLC is a premier consulting firm based in Oakland, Calif.

