1 dead after semi crash near Poplar Bluff, MO

One person is dead after a semi crash in Butler County, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 5 at the intersection of Highway 60 and 67, just north of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kyle D. Erwin, 44, of Wheatland, Mo. was driving a 1999 Freightliner northbound on U.S. Highway 67, about a half-mile south of U.S. 60 West, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Officers say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Assistant Butler County Coroner Brien Fugate at 4 p.m.

