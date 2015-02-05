Paducah man facing morphine and marijuana related charges

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a drug related investigation has led to the arrest of Paducah man.

It was a joint investigation conducted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

Jerry L. Robertson, 52, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 55 lbs2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in a 11st degreecontrolled substance 2nd offense-morphine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, during the month of February detectives received information alleging that Robertson was selling prescription controlled substances and marijuana from his home.

In 2008 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested Robertson after a search of his residence yielded 36 pounds of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. Robertson was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but was released on parole after serving four years.

On Feb. 2 detectives from McCracken and Marshall Counties assisted the probation and parole officers with a search of home in McCracken County.

During the search, detectives located and seized around 10 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, almost 500 dose units of morphine 660 mgtablets and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized in this case have an estimated street value of more than $25,000.

Jerry Robertson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah.

