Paducah man facing morphine and marijuana related charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man facing morphine and marijuana related charges

Drugs seized (Source: McCracken County SO) Drugs seized (Source: McCracken County SO)
Jerry Robertson (Source: McCracken County SO) Jerry Robertson (Source: McCracken County SO)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a drug related investigation has led to the arrest of Paducah man.

It was a joint investigation conducted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

Jerry L. Robertson, 52, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 55 lbs2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in a 11st degreecontrolled substance 2nd offense-morphine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, during the month of February detectives received information alleging that Robertson was selling prescription controlled substances and marijuana from his home.

In 2008 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested Robertson after a search of his residence yielded 36 pounds of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. Robertson was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but was released on parole after serving four years.

On Feb. 2 detectives from McCracken and Marshall Counties assisted the probation and parole officers with a search of home in McCracken County.

During the search, detectives located and seized around 10 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, almost 500 dose units of morphine 660 mgtablets and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized in this case have an estimated street value of more than $25,000.

Jerry Robertson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly