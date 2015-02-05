Heartland security experts offer tips to protect your credit report

Security experts say because the Anthem attack is focused on a health insurance group, it could be a sign that hackers are focusing on the individual consumer rather than bigger corporations.

They say Anthem doesn't have anything to offer a hacker other than a lot of customers, 80 million to be exact. That would be a lot of personal information to get.

Security experts say there are some things you can do, like freeze your credit report, that keeps anyone from opening a new account in your name. You can also freeze your reports every 90 days with all the credit reporting agencies.

"The fact that no medical information has been taken, maybe it's not necessarily as damaging as having the employment history, the income history, the social security number and names; all of which have been admitted to have been stolen," Robin Cole, a Jackson information tech specialist, said.

Cole also said another threat is identity theft for your children.

He said most people do not pay attention to their child's cyber identity until they are in their late teens, and that can cause identity theft to go unnoticed for more than a decade.

