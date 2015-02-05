Driver hospitalized after avoiding deer before crashing

A driver was hospitalized after avoiding a deer and crashing on Wednesday night.

According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area of Chautauqua Road and Candle Tree Drive to a crash.

Officers learned a vehicle collided with a tree after the driver swerved off the road to avoid a deer.

The driver was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the incident is continuing.

