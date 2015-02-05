2 Stoddard Co. men sentenced on meth charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Stoddard Co. men sentenced on meth charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ronald Deprow (Source: Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney) Ronald Deprow (Source: Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
Dallas Cluck (Source: Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney) Dallas Cluck (Source: Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two Stoddard County, Missouri men were sentenced on Wednesday, February 4 to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Ronald Deprow was sentenced to 15 years for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and eight years for assault of a law enforcement officer in the second degree. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

According to the probable cause statement, on July 4 an officer pulled over Deprow for not using a turn signal. After searching Deprow, the officer said he found a black zipper container in Deprow's pocket and Deprow told the officer that it was his diabetic supplies.

The officer said a Dexter officer arrived to assist and he called in a K-9 to the location.

According to the officer, Deprow turned around and jumped back into his truck, put the truck in drive and pulled about 4 to 6 feet. The officer said he tried pulling Deprow's hands off of the steering wheel. He said he and the Dexter officer were both half in and half out of the vehicle while Ronald was pulling away.

The Dexter officer was able to jump into the passenger side of the truck and eventually turn the ignition off. The officers say they were able to pull Deprow out of the truck, and while on the ground, Deprow was still resisting.

According to the officer, Deprow said, "I know where you are building your house at," and he took it as a threat the Deprow knew his address, so he said he held his taser to Deprow until other officers could help in handcuffing him.

After Deprow was arrested, he told officers there were several needles inside the truck. Officers say they searched the truck and found several tools, a scanner, about 5.1 grams of meth in individual baggies packaged for sale, a glass meth pipe and needles. The evidence was collected and placed into evidence at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office.

Deprow was taken to a Dexter hospital and then cleared to go to jail.

Dallas Cluck was sentenced to 15 years for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute in a separate investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, on Wednesday, December 17, officers served a search warrant on Cluck's home. They say a white Lincoln towncar pulled away from the home as the warrant was being served.

A deputy stopped the car and brought the two people inside back to the home.

Inside the home, officers say they found Cluck with a bag containing methamphetamine in his hand. They say more meth was found in his pocket. The meth was in small, individual packages.

Deputies say more of the packages of meth were found in a closet in a bedroom that Cluck said was his bedroom.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly