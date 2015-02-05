2 Stoddard Co. men sentenced on meth charges

Two Stoddard County, Missouri men were sentenced on Wednesday, February 4 to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Ronald Deprow was sentenced to 15 years for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and eight years for assault of a law enforcement officer in the second degree. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

According to the probable cause statement, on July 4 an officer pulled over Deprow for not using a turn signal. After searching Deprow, the officer said he found a black zipper container in Deprow's pocket and Deprow told the officer that it was his diabetic supplies.

The officer said a Dexter officer arrived to assist and he called in a K-9 to the location.

According to the officer, Deprow turned around and jumped back into his truck, put the truck in drive and pulled about 4 to 6 feet. The officer said he tried pulling Deprow's hands off of the steering wheel. He said he and the Dexter officer were both half in and half out of the vehicle while Ronald was pulling away.

The Dexter officer was able to jump into the passenger side of the truck and eventually turn the ignition off. The officers say they were able to pull Deprow out of the truck, and while on the ground, Deprow was still resisting.

According to the officer, Deprow said, "I know where you are building your house at," and he took it as a threat the Deprow knew his address, so he said he held his taser to Deprow until other officers could help in handcuffing him.

After Deprow was arrested, he told officers there were several needles inside the truck. Officers say they searched the truck and found several tools, a scanner, about 5.1 grams of meth in individual baggies packaged for sale, a glass meth pipe and needles. The evidence was collected and placed into evidence at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office.

Deprow was taken to a Dexter hospital and then cleared to go to jail.

Dallas Cluck was sentenced to 15 years for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute in a separate investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, on Wednesday, December 17, officers served a search warrant on Cluck's home. They say a white Lincoln towncar pulled away from the home as the warrant was being served.

A deputy stopped the car and brought the two people inside back to the home.

Inside the home, officers say they found Cluck with a bag containing methamphetamine in his hand. They say more meth was found in his pocket. The meth was in small, individual packages.

Deputies say more of the packages of meth were found in a closet in a bedroom that Cluck said was his bedroom.

