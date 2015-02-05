Murphysboro man accused of multiple residential burglaries

A Murphysboro, Illinois man is accused of breaking into several homes in the area.

Deandrelin D. Davis, 23, was arrested on a warrant for residential burglary. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to Murphysboro police, starting in December 2014, the city began experiencing a number of early morning residential burglaries. Throughout December 2014 and early January 2015, more than a dozen took place at various locations throughout the city.

Police say an exhaustive investigation took place since that time.

During the investigation, evidence was gathered by police and examined by the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services. They say the results led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Davis.

On Feb. 5 at 9:32 a.m., police served an arrest warrant on Davis. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.