Homicide suspect captured - Hackers steal info from Anthem customers

Afternoon Update

Grant Dade and Laura Wibbenmeyer will have details tonight on a nice warm up heading our way.

Hackers have stolen information on 80 million of Anthem customers in a massive data breach that ranks among the largest in corporate history. We'll have the latest on the steps to take if your information has been compromised.

The mother of two boys who died in a weekend Poplar Bluff fire now says the grandmother of the boys has died.

The man wanted in connection to a Wayne County, Missouri homicide investigation is in custody.

Rae Daniel has more about an Illinois community college's efforts to get more 4 year degrees.

If you have a high schooler preparing for college Holly Brantley has a story for you. It's about the stress of getting your child ready for their next big step.

Governor Bruce Rauner is visiting southern Illinois Thursday.

A truck driver rescued two people from a burning car on Interstate 55 on Wednesday morning.

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools said there is an ongoing internet service interruption.

Health officials say five children under age 1 who attend the same suburban Chicago day care have been diagnosed with measles.

The Murray St. Racers compete at home against SEMO. Todd Richards previews the matchup in sports.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer