Homicide suspect captured - Hackers steal info from Anthem customers

Michael Burkman (Source: Platte County Sheriff's Dept.) Michael Burkman (Source: Platte County Sheriff's Dept.)

Grant Dade and Laura Wibbenmeyer will have details tonight on a nice warm up heading our way.

Hackers have stolen information on 80 million of Anthem customers in a massive data breach that ranks among the largest in corporate history. We'll have the latest on the steps to take if your information has been compromised. 

The mother of two boys who died in a weekend Poplar Bluff fire now says the grandmother of the boys has died.

The man wanted in connection to a Wayne County, Missouri homicide investigation is in custody.

Rae Daniel has more about an Illinois community college's efforts to get more 4 year degrees.

If you have a high schooler preparing for college Holly Brantley has a story for you. It's about the stress of getting your child ready for their next big step.

Governor Bruce Rauner is visiting southern Illinois Thursday.

A truck driver rescued two people from a burning car on Interstate 55 on Wednesday morning.

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools said there is an ongoing internet service interruption.

Health officials say five children under age 1 who attend the same suburban Chicago day care have been diagnosed with measles.

The Murray St. Racers compete at home against SEMO. Todd Richards previews the matchup in sports.

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

