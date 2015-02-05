Police: 2 suspects return stolen wallet

Two women involved in the theft of a wallet returned it, according to Paducah police.

Police say the women recognized their photographs on area media and returned the wallet to Five Star convenience store, contents intact.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Police asked for the public's help in identifying the two women after the wallet theft on Thursday morning, February 5.

According to police, an 85-year-old Paducah man said he made a purchase at Five Star convenience store on Lone Oak Road and left his wallet on the counter. Surveillance video showed two women taking the wallet and leaving the parking lot in a white minivan.

